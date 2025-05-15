Barcelona clinches its 28th La Liga title as Yamal's stunning strike seals domestic treble

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — This was Lamine Yamal's season.

So it just had to be the teenage phenom who scored the decisive goal to clinch Barcelona's 28th Spanish league title.

And what a goal it was.

The 17-year-old struck the winner in Barcelona's 2-0 victory at crosstown rival Espanyol on Thursday when he slid past two defenders outside the area and whipped one his now trademark left-footed curlers into the corner of the net.

It was a perfect culmination to Yamal's last 10 months.

After helping Spain win the European Championship last summer, Yamal excelled for Barcelona this campaign with his goals, dribbling and playmaking as he confirmed his status as the next big star of global soccer. Along with Raphinha, Pedri and company, and Barcelona was unstoppable.

“I always try my best and today I was lucky it went in,” Yamal said. "I am very happy I could help the team and celebrate it.”

Fermín López ensured the win in stoppage time after Espanyol was reduced to 10 men in the 80th when Leandro Cabrera saw a direct red for hitting Yamal in the stomach while disputing a ball.

Barcelona won the title with two rounds remaining. It completed a domestic double with the Copa del Rey title — treble if you add the Spanish Super Cup — and reached the Champions League semifinals in a fantastic first season for coach Hansi Flick.

Flick's team virtually ended Madrid's title defense when it beat its top rival 4-3 on Sunday, making it four of four clasico victories across all competitions this season.

Madrid's victory over Mallorca on Wednesday impeded Barcelona from winning the title without playing. But the Catalan club needed just two points from its final three games of the season.

Barcelona’s players danced briefly on the field to celebrate while sprinklers wet them with water.

“You don’t win a league every day and we have to enjoy this and give it the value it has,” said Barcelona midfielder Pedri after completing his 200th game for his club at age 22.

Flick leads the way

Barcelona dominated the domestic competitions, winning 15 and drawing two of its league games in 2025. Toss in the cups, and the only tiny blemish was coming oh-so-close to reaching the Champions League final before it fell in gut-wrenching fashion at Inter Milan.

Yamal credited his coach for inspiring a core of players who had won nothing last season under Xavi Hernández.

“We are thankful for what Xavi have us, but it is true that coach (Flick) has given us a new life,” Yamal said.

Looking back on his arrival in the summer, Flick said that he had instilled a “positive” attitude in his team and it had adapted well to his style of play that requires a high defensive line and all-in pressing.

“Barcelona has to win titles and three titles is really great,” Flick said. “I suffered a bit after the game in Milan, but after winning three titles I am very happy and the club is too.”

Yamal decides the match

Espanyol outplayed its wealthier rival in the first half. But Urko González shot wide on a counterattack early on and Javi Puado couldn’t beat Wojciech Szczesny in a one-on-one opportunity.

But Yamal's great shot in the 53rd minute put Barcelona in control. Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, who is linked to a move to a big club this summer, including Barcelona, dove but couldn't reach the perfectly placed shot.

On Yamal’s goal, Pedri said: “He scored two goals like that today in practice. We are fortunate to have him on our side.”

Espanyol needed to a good result from the derby as it hopes to stay out of the relegation fight. Espanyol remained in 16th place and five points from the drop zone.

Car incident outside stadium

The game was briefly paused by the referee in the opening minutes when a car rammed into a crowd outside the RCDE Stadium, injuring several people. Authorities said it was an accident and not related to the game.

