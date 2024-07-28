Banned coach Bev Priestman 'heartbroken' and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal at Olympics

MARSEILLE, France — (AP) — Embattled Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman apologized to her players Sunday and pledged to cooperate with an investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics.

The team was deducted six points and Priestman was banned for a year after two of her assistants were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before their opening game Wednesday.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them,” Priestman said in a statement. “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Canada kept alive its hopes of advancing despite the sanction by beating France 2-1 Sunday after Vanessa Gilles's winner in the 12th minute of added time in Saint-Etienne. But the win still left the defending Olympic champion pointless and in need of victory against Colombia in its final Group A game.

Canada's players celebrated wildly after the winning goal - likely in response to the pressure the team has felt after a turbulent first week at the Games.

Priestman led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, but her reputation has been marred by the scandal, which has raised questions about the practices of the country's men's and women's soccer teams and how widespread the issue could be.

She also apologized to Canada as a nation, but appeared to try to defend her legacy.

“This program and team have allowed this country to reach the pinnacle of women’s soccer, and their winning of the gold medal was earned through sheer grit and determination, despite reports to the contrary,” she said. “I fought with every ounce of my being to make this program better, much of which will never be known or understood. I wish I could say more, but I will refrain at this time, given the appeals process and the ongoing investigation.”

It has emerged that a complaint against the women’s team for filming an opponent’s training session was made at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, which served as a qualification tournament for last summer’s Women’s World Cup.

The revelation is part of the fallout of the drone scandal.

FIFA banned Priestman — who had already been sent home from France — and two of her coaches and imposed a hefty $226,000 fine on Canada Soccer.

There was little sympathy from Germany coach Horst Hrubesch, who said Canada's behavior was “stupidity.”

Canada was looking into an appeal, but said they suspected a “systemic ethical shortcoming.”

Also Sunday, Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough said the government will withhold funding "relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials for the duration of their FIFA sanction." Drone surveillance of a closed practice, she said, "is cheating." She called the episode a "significant distraction and embarrassment" for all Canadians.

Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said this week he learned of a possible drone incident involving the men’s national team at the recent Copa America.

He said it was his understanding that it did not have an impact on the competitive integrity of the tournament but would not offer details.

Asked whether men's coach Jesse Marsch was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament that ended this month in the United States, Blue said Marsch was aware after the fact and has "denounced it as a practice to his staff." Canada lost in the Copa semifinals to Argentina 2-0.

A CONCACAF official confirmed a complaint at the 2022 W Championship but offered few details. The United States defeated Canada in the tournament final in Mexico, with both countries earning a berth in the Women’s World Cup and Olympics.

The Sports Network in Canada reported other incidents of surveillance, including at the Tokyo Games, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the filming.

FIFA declined comment when asked by the AP if the matter would lead to a wider investigation into drone spying in soccer.

The case is an embarrassment for the Canadian federation, which is teaming with the United States and Mexico to host the 2026 men’s World Cup across North America.

Meanwhile, Canada’s sanctions are likely heading for the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s special Olympic court in Paris.

Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee said late Saturday that they planned to appeal the points deduction, which makes it difficult, but not impossible for Canada’s women to advance to the knockout round.

“We feel terrible for the athletes on the Canadian women’s Olympic soccer team who as far as we understand played no role in this matter,” David Shoemaker, the Olympic committee’s CEO and secretary general, said in a statement. “In support of the athletes, together with Canada Soccer, we are exploring rights of appeal related to the six-point deduction at this Olympic tournament.”

Interim coach Andy Spence is leading the team, along with assistant Neil Wood and goalkeepers coach Jen Herst.

“There’s no training for this,” Spence said at practice on Saturday. “I’ve been asked to lead and that’s what I’m going to do to my very best capabilities.”

The Canadians won their opener 2-1 over New Zealand.

Former national team player Diana Matheson said in a social media post that "Canadians are with you. ... Take 6 points away from us? Fine, let's go get 9."

The scandal erupted in the days leading up to the Olympic tournament when New Zealand complained about drones flying over practice. Two team staff members, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi, were sent home.

Priestman initially removed herself from the opener but was later suspended for the tournament.

