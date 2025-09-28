Banged-up Ravens lose Lamar Jackson, 4 other starters to injuries against the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left with a right hamstring injury late in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, adding to a wave of injuries that have decimated Baltimore on both sides of the ball.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle injury, cornerback Marlon Humphrey departed with a calf injury, linebacker Roquan Smith was ruled out with a hamstring injury and cornerback Nate Wiggins left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Jackson hurt his hamstring on the Ravens' first drive of the second half. He was sacked by Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis on third-and-2 at the Kansas City 12, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal that made it 27-13 with 7:22 to go.

Cooper Rush took over on the next series for Baltimore. He threw incomplete on fourth down to end that drive.

Jackson was 14 of 20 for 147 yards with a touchdown and his first interception of the season. He also ran six times for 48 yards, but most of those were while under duress. The Chiefs sacked him twice and hit him several more times.

The Ravens had placed defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve with a neck problem and defensive end on IR with an ankle injury on Saturday. Ninety minutes before kickoff, defensive tackle Travis Jones was declared inactive with a knee injury and linebacker Kyle Van Noy was inactive with a hamstring injury.

Throw in the injuries to Humphrey, Smith and Wiggins, and Baltimore was missing seven defensive starters.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh acknowledged this week that he was "concerned" about Madubuike's injury, but hadn't been given the OK to discuss it. Madubuike has made consecutive Pro Bowls while starting every game the past two seasons.

Washington had made four tackles and started once earlier this season.

The Ravens signed defensive end Brent Urban and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the 53-man roster and elevated defensive tackle C.J. Okoye and nose tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

