Bam Adebayo shares emotions that came with presenting A'ja Wilson with her fourth WNBA MVP trophy

MIAMI — (AP) — Bam Adebayo got to help present A'ja Wilson with her record-setting fourth WNBA MVP trophy a couple weeks ago.

To say it was a summer highlight for the Miami center would be an understatement.

Adebayo addressed the Sept. 19 event in Las Vegas publicly for the first time Monday, when the Heat gathered for their annual media day in advance of Tuesday's start of training camp. Wilson, the Aces' star center, was announced as the MVP two days after the trophy was presented in a private ceremony on the team's practice floor.

“Special moment for a special person,” Adebayo said. “To see somebody be the Mount Everest, the Mount Rushmore in their sport is something you can't take for granted. To be able to give somebody flowers when they're still here to smell them, that was a special moment for me and obviously everybody involved.”

Adebayo walked into the gym carrying the trophy — some knew it was coming, Wilson did not. When Wilson saw Adebayo and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert walking her way she dropped to the floor, overcome by emotion as her Aces teammates swarmed her and cheered.

It wasn't the first time Adebayo and Wilson — who have been close for several years — have been with one another for major moments. Wilson flew cross country between games when Adebayo was being honored by officials in Miami as part of the team that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the two regularly attend each other's games when schedules allow.

Adebayo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, said there's no secret that Wilson — also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, plus a two-time WNBA champion, two-time scoring champion and three-time defensive player of the year — makes him better.

“Just to have somebody that you can actually talk to from a different perspective, different lens, obviously different coaching,” Adebayo said. “For me, being able to watch somebody that great and ask questions after the game. I feel like that's the biggest way she's helped me, just allowing me to ask questions and giving me honest answers.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.