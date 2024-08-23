Bagent leads Chicago to 34-21 preseason win over Chiefs; Bears' Coleman taken away on a stretcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.

Bagent was 3 of 6 for 57 yards along with his TD run. The second-year pro has been competing with Brett Rypien, who took over late in the first quarter against Kansas City, for the job of backing up first overall draft pick Caleb Williams.

Reddy Steward picked off two passes for Chicago, bringing one back 48 yards for a touchdown, while Velus Jones had 13 carries for 111 yards and a score as the wide receiver-turned-running back made a case for the 53-man roster.

“The guys performed tonight. They performed not only in games but in practice,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “I've always said that, you see in the games what you see in practice every single day out there, and the guys are giving tremendous effort.”

The game was halted briefly after the first play of the second half, when Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III made a tackle along the Kansas City sideline and was left motionless on the ground. He was tended to by doctors as players from both teams took a knee, and eventually was immobilized on a stretcher and driven out of Arrowhead Stadium.

“When I was on the field, over there on the Chiefs sideline, he was moving his limbs and gave us a thumbs-up,” Eberflus said, “so that was good to see. I don't have anything more. He's at the hospital right now being evaluated.”

Carson Steele had the most impressive night for the Chiefs. The undrafted rookie from UCLA made a good case to back up Isiah Pacheco, running four times for 50 yards. That included a 31-yard, tackle-breaking run to set up his own TD plunge.

Shortly before kickoff, the Chiefs agreed with Creed Humphrey on a four-year, $72 million extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the paperwork for the richest contract for a center in NFL history had yet to be signed.

Humphrey watched from the sideline along with Patrick Mahomes, with whom he built a fast rapport after he was chosen in the second round of the 2021 draft. They were joined by most of the Chiefs' starters on both sides of the ball.

“Heck of a football player. Real good football player,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He started off that way, and he’s kept it going that way. We appreciate all he does, and we appreciate having him here for this year.”

Jaylen Watson was among the few regulars who played for Kansas City. The cornerback, who is competing for a starting job, is coming off a torn labrum in his shoulder that had kept him out of the first two preseason games.

DeAndre Carter, who is trying to nail down punt return duties for Chicago, did not help his cause in the second quarter, when he let a punt bounce off his foot at his own 9. Carter was bailed out by Steward's pick a few plays later.

“Just trying to block the gunner, you know, and the ball had some great English,” Eberflus said. “Ended up getting knocked into it, and that's just a part of it. It's a muffed punt.”

INJURIES

Bears: LT Larry Borom was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the first quarter. He was in line to make the 53-man roster as the swing tackle. ... WR Nsimba Webster left with a groin injury.

Chiefs: LT Wanya Morris hurt his knee in the first quarter. He was beaten in camp by rookie Kingsley Suamataia for the starting job but was likely to make the team as a backup. “He’s going to be OK,” Reid said. “Give him some time here to rest up.”

UP NEXT

Bears: Open the regular season Sept. 8 at home against Tennessee.

Chiefs: Host Baltimore on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game.

