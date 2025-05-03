Aston Villa keeps Champions League bid alive by beating Fulham

Youri Tielemans kept Aston Villa in the hunt for Champions League qualification after topping Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder's first-half header moved seventh-placed Villa level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth.

Villa bounced back after losing the FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace a week earlier.

“We wanted that win so badly in front of our fans, especially after last week. This was a massive win for us,” Tielemans said.

The top five teams qualify for next season's Champions League and just four points separate third-placed Manchester City and Villa.

Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner, but Villa could not extend its lead. Ollie Watkins was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the second half and substitute Donyell Malen hit the bar in stoppage time.

Villa was a Champions League quarterfinalist this season after a 41-year absence from Europe's top club competition. But its season has come off the rails in recent weeks after being eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, losing to top-five rival Manchester City and being knocked out of the FA Cup.

A return to the Champions League would end the season on a high.

“We’re not favorites because other teams are in front of us, but we can continue to dream for it, playing strongly to take again the Champions League,” manager Unai Emery said. “The real objective is for us to be in Europe, and after today we are close to being in there.”

Rare win

Leicester won for the first time since January by beating last-placed Southampton 2-0.

With both teams already relegated, there was little but pride at stake at King Power Stadium and Leicester gave its fans some rare cheer with only its fifth league win.

Club great Jamie Vardy — leaving at the end of the season — scored in the 17th and Jordan Ayew added the second from a free kick just before halftime.

Leicester’s last win was on Jan. 26 against Tottenham.

Southampton's 28th loss of a miserable campaign could see it equal Derby’s record for the lowest points total in a Premier League. Derby ended the 2008-09 campaign with 11 points.

With three rounds remaining, Southampton has 11 points.

Ipswich comeback

Relegated Ipswich fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Everton 2-2.

Beto and Dwight McNeil put Everton in control in the Merseyside club's penultimate game at Goodison Park before it moves to a new stadium.

But Julio Enciso's stunning long-range effort before the break sparked a comeback for Ipswich. Substitute George Hirst leveled with a far post header.

Late Championship drama

Manor Soloman scored in added time to win the second division title for Leeds.

A 2-1 comeback win against Plymouth saw Leeds edge Burnley by goal difference at the top of the Championship.

Both teams were promoted to the Premier League with 100 points.

Burnley started the final day of the Championship in second place and looked set to be crowned champion by beating Millwall 3-1. That was until Soloman's dramatic late goal for Leeds in the first minute of added time.

Coventry and Bristol City joined Sheffield United and Sunderland in the playoffs for the last promotion spot.

Luton Town, a top flight team last season, suffered back-to-back relegations after losing to West Brom 5-3, and will play in the third tier of English soccer.

