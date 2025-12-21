Aston Villa beats Man United 2-1 to seal 10th straight win

MANCHESTER, England — Morgan Rogers scored two brilliant solo goals to down Manchester United 2-1 and keep Aston Villa in the hunt for the Premier League title.

The win at Villa Park on Sunday was a 10th straight victory in all competitions for Unai Emery's team, which is third in the standings and three points off leader Arsenal.

Rogers whipped two curling shots into the top corner - either side of Matheus Cunha's goal for United.

The midfielder fired Villa in front in the 45th minute when cutting in from the left. His second came in the 57th - again curling the ball beyond the dive of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The win maintains Villa's outstanding run, which has seen it win 11 of its last 12 games in the league.

