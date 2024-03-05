A's release renderings of new Las Vegas domed stadium that resembles famous opera house

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club's planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House.

The A's hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028, depending mostly on the construction timeline. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which would be the largest in Major League Baseball.

Bjarke Ingels Group and HNTB are the architectural firms in charge of the design.

“The collaboration between BIG’s creativity and HNTB’s technical expertise allows for a truly innovative and bold design while ensuring an unmatched fan experience,” A's owner John Fisher said in a statement. “We hope to add to the dynamic atmosphere and liveliness of the Las Vegas Strip, creating a welcoming environment for all of Southern Nevada.”

The stadium would be built on nine acres of the 35-acre site owned by Bally's on the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The Tropicana resort that currently sits at that location will be demolished to make room for the stadium and a hotel. The $1.5 billion price tag includes $380 million in taxpayer money approved by the Nevada Legistlature.

“The A’s have created a remarkable design that adds to the rich fabric of must-see attractions in Las Vegas,” Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim said in a statement. “This is a once-in-a-generation project, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to develop a comprehensive site plan at this iconic location. We look forward to sharing more on our plan in due course.”

There also are plans for 2,500 parking spots, though fans will have nearby garages they also can use. Garages are used for parking at T-Mobile Arena, which is down the street on Tropicana Avenue.

This would be the smallest stadium in MLB, though Tropicana Field where the Tampa Bay Rays play has a capacity of 25,000 when the upper levels are closed off. It otherwise holds just under 40,000. The Rays, however, have announced plans to play in a 30,000-seat stadium to be constructed near the current site.

Cleveland plays at Progressive Field, which now seats 34,830. It was 43,345 when the park opened in 1994.

MLB owners unanimously approved in November the A's application to relocate, but there remain many questions before they move.

The A's will stay in Oakland at least through this season, but no announcements have been made about their home games beyond this year. They met recently with the city to discuss the possibility of an agreement to play there beyond 2024.

Playing across the San Francisco Bay in the Giants home is another possibility, as are a temporary move to Salt Lake City or Sacramento, California.

Though the A's have set 2028 as the target date to play in Las Vegas, construction or legal delays could push back that timeline.

The A's are set to play spring training exhibition games at the Triple-A Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday and Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.