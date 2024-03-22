Aryna Sabalenka wins Miami Open match 4 days after death of former hockey player she dated

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Playing four days after the death of a former hockey player she dated, Aryna Sabalenka beat Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 on Friday in the rain-soaked Miami Open.

Sabalenka has asked for privacy for herself and the family of Konstantin Koltsov, the 42-year-old Belarusian who died in Miami on Monday. Miami-Dade Police said it was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

The second-ranked Sabalenka is a 25-year-old also from Belarus who won the Australian Open in January for her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park. As one of the 32 seeded players, Sabalenka received a first-round bye.

Rain delayed the start of the day's play by six hours, then forced another suspension early in the evening.

In one of the first matches completed, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff moved on to the third round, beating Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2. Gauff is ranked No. 3.

Emma Navarro beat Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-3, and Ekaterina Alexandrova topped Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4.

On the men's side, Tomas Machac beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, and Ugo Humbert edged Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3.

The rain delayed what was to be a star-packed day on the hard courts with defending champion Daniil Medvedev and two-time champion Andy Murray among the men scheduled to play. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek also was set to play Friday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.