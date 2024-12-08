Arsenal scores from corner again but held 1-1 by Fulham to drop points in Premier League title chase

Arsenal could only muster another goal from a corner in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team dropped two points in its bid to reel in Premier League leader Liverpool.

William Saliba — one of two scorers from corners in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday — repeated the trick in the 52nd minute against Fulham to earn his team a point at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead in the 11th.

It helped Arsenal trim the gap to Liverpool to six points but will go down as a wasted opportunity, with the leaders inactive this round after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather.

Chelsea has the chance to move four points behind Liverpool if it can beat Tottenham away in another London derby later Sunday.

Bukayo Saka had what looked like being a winning goal for Arsenal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli in the 88th.

There were late goals in the other two early matches, however.

Jamie Vardy scored in the 86th and set up another goal in the first minute of stoppage time as Leicester staged a late recovery to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton in Ruud van Nistelrooy's second match in charge. He won his first, against West Ham, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Bournemouth scored in the 87th and again in the fifth minute of added-on time through Dango Ouattara to win 2-1 at Ipswich, which stayed in the relegation zone with just one victory this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.