Arkansas coach John Calipari vows to retire before adopting transactional approach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Arkansas coach John Calipari, whose one-and-done era at Kentucky saw NBA talent come and go nearly every season, criticized what he is seeing in the name, image and likeness portal era, saying he will not become a “transactional” coach or he “won’t do this anymore."

The 66-year-old Calipari said he welcomes some changes in college athletics more than others after three-plus decades of head coaching.

"I want to help 25 to 30 more families," Calipari said Tuesday at SEC basketball media days. "The only way you do that is to be transformational as a coach. If you're not, you're transactional. If I become transactional – 'I'm going to pay you this to do this and that' – then I won't do this anymore. I don't need to."

A transactional approach has become exceedingly more common — and sometimes mandatory — for programs looking to stay competitive.

Transfer guidelines were softened in 2021, no longer penalizing several-time transfers with the requirement to sit out for a year. NIL was allowed in 2021, allowing students to profit from their celebrity. The $2.8 billion House settlement took effect July 1, allowing schools to directly pay athletes for the first time in history.

Calipari was hired by Arkansas in April 2024 a day after stepping down from the Kentucky program he led to the 2012 NCAA championship. He is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball and the elite recruiter has seen top players come and go. Still, the modernization of college athletics has become impossible to avoid.

Coach after coach, from Miami's Jim Larrañaga to Virginia's Tony Bennett to Villanova's Jay Wright and others have all walked away from the game in recent years, saying it no longer holds the appeal it once did. Some blamed the transfer portal for the added stress — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has called the portal a "urinal" — and the pressure to compete for players with money, a topic that stretches beyond basketball.

“If someone puts their name in the portal, I say, ‘You’re not coming back,’ because it’s not going to be transactional," Calipari said. "That last place you’ll be at, they’ll be loyal to you? No, you’re a mercenary.”

Calipari said he doesn't oppose transfers but "you just can’t transfer four times because it’s not good for you. Four schools in four years, you’ll never have a college degree.”

He backed the NCAA's stance that athletes get five years for four seasons of eligibility, a guideline currently being challenged in multiple lawsuits.

“Why would kids want to stay in school five extra years? For money," Calipari said. "Well, we got to say you got five years to play four, and that’s it. That’s all. If we get those two things in order, we’re on the path to being better.”

Calipari said he wants to positively impact the next generation of players and coaches, including his son and Arkansas assistant coach, Brad Calipari.

“Part of the reason I'm still doing this, my son is coaching," he said. “(Houston coach) Kelvin Sampson and I just talked. I said, ‘We have to fix some of this stuff before we’re out for our own children.'”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.