Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week Monday, while Houston jumped back into the top 5 and Kentucky returned to the rankings for the first time since December.

Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (23-0) claimed all 59 first-place votes in the latest poll, making them the unanimous choice for a fourth consecutive week. That comes after Arizona — one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I — won at rival Arizona State, then returned home to beat Oklahoma State by 37 points.

Michigan remained at No. 2, marking the sixth time in Arizona's current reign that the Wolverines sat right behind them. Houston (21-2) moved up five spots to No. 3 after wins against UCF and at BYU, returning Kelvin Sampson's Cougars inside the top 5 after a November stint that included a week at No. 1.

Duke, Iowa State, UConn, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

Kentucky was the week's lone addition at No. 25, returning to the poll for the first time since early December in a season that started with a No. 9 preseason ranking. The Wildcats have won eight of nine, with Saturday's home win against Tennessee knocking the Volunteers out of the poll.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.