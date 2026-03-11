Are 105-degree days coming to the Cactus League? Spring training could turn to summer in Arizona

PHOENIX — A day of fun in the sun for a Major League Baseball spring training game in the Cactus League looks like it's about to get toasty — even by Arizona standards.

Record-setting heat is forecast over the next 10 days in central Arizona with temperatures that could rise into the 90s by the end of this week and top 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 degrees Celsius) late next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Katherine Berislavich in Phoenix said Wednesday that the current forecast shows a roughly 55% chance the temperature will top 105 by next Wednesday, March 18. That chance improves to 70% on March 19 and 85% on March 20.

Fifteen of MLB's 30 teams play their exhibition games in the Phoenix area. MLB does not schedule spring training games, leaving the calendar up to individual teams. Theoretically, teams could move day games to the night if they wanted.

Many games in spring training are during the day, where fans soak up temps that are typically in the 70s or 80s.

Even if it doesn't quite make it to 105 next week, triple digits are very likely. The previous record for the earliest day of the year above 100 in Phoenix was on March 26, 1988, which is also the only day that has hit 100 in March.

Even well-conditioned MLB players might have a tough time adjusting to the heat. Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that he's aware of the potential heat and that the team could alter its schedule.

“We know it's going to be smoking hot next week, but we've got to get work done,” Lovullo said. "There's nothing that you can do sometimes to replace going out and actually doing it. We'll find a way to get it done and make sure these athletes are healthy, strong, hydrated and ready for the next day.

“But we may make some adjustments.”

