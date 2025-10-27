Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Arch Manning was in concussion protocol and did not practice Monday ahead of the No. 20 Longhorns' game against No. 9 Vanderbilt.

Coach Steve Sarkisian said the team would get an update on Manning's injury later in the week.

Manning was injured on the first play of overtime in Texas' 45-38 win over Mississippi State. If he can't play against the Commodores (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), Texas (6-2, 3-1) would hand the offense to graduate transfer Matthew Caldwell, who has seen only spot duty this season but came off the bench to throw the winning touchdown pass against the Bulldogs on his only pass attempt of the game.

Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. A preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled for much of the early season but played his best game Saturday with 346 yards and three touchdowns as Texas rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter. Manning passed for 169 yards in the final quarter.

Caldwell transferred from Troy and has taken a journeyman’s route to Austin over his career. His first stop was at Jacksonville State before he transferred to Gardner-Webb and then Troy. He went 3-2 as a starter at Troy last season with 13 touchdown passes.

Sarkisian said Texas has confidence in Caldwell if he has to start Texas' first home game since Sept. 20.

“He's a guy that has been in a variety of systems,” Sarkisian said. “He has athleticism, throws a really good ball. What I liked about him on his visit, probably the biggest thing was his demeanor. It didn't seem too big for him here.”

Sarkisian said the play when Manning was hurt was among those Texas submitted to the SEC for review. Manning broken off a long run and was already going down to the ground when a defender fell on top of him from behind.

