AP Top 25 poll preview: No. 6 Ducks, No. 8 Sooners face tall tasks on otherwise light day for top 10

Eight of the top 10 teams in The Associated Press poll have the day off or should win their games easily Saturday. No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Oklahoma have their work cut out for them as they try to stay in the thick of the race for College Football Playoff at-large bids.

The Ducks host No. 16 Southern California as the teams meet for the first time as members of the Big Ten. The old Pac-12 rivals haven't met in a Top 25 matchup since 2015.

The Sooners, coming off their win at Alabama, are at home against No. 23 Missouri and will be playing a fourth straight game, and fifth overall, against a ranked opponent.

Many other Top 25 teams have challenging games. No. 11 BYU visits Cincinnati in the Big 12's game of the day, No. 15 Georgia Tech can clinch a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a win at home over Pittsburgh and No. 24 Tulane goes to Temple as the front-runner for the Group of Five's automatic CFP bid.

Top games to watch

— No. 16 Southern California (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) at No. 6 Oregon (9-1, 6-1, No. 7). Though both have narrow paths to the Big Ten championship game, this really is a knockout game for the CFP for USC and probably for Oregon. BetMGM Sportsbook: Oregon by 9 1/2.

— No. 23 Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC, No. 22 CFP) at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2, No. 8). Do the Sooners have another big defensive performance in them? Missouri's Ahmad Hardy is the national rushing leader and coming off a 300-yard game. BetMGM Sportsbook: Oklahoma by 7 1/2.

— No. 11 BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) at Cincinnati (7-3, 5-2). BYU bounced back quite well from its loss at Texas Tech, hammering TCU at home. The Cougars go on the road for another challenging game against a Bearcats team that was ranked a week ago. BetMGM Sportsbook: BYU by 2 1/2.

— Kentucky (5-5, 2-5 SEC) at No. 12 Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2, No. 14 CFP). Commodores go for their first nine-win season since 2013 and fifth overall. Kentucky comes in on a three-game winning streak, its longest in two years. BetMGM Sportsbook: Vanderbilt by 9 1/2.

— Pittsburgh (7-3, 5-1 ACC) at No. 15 Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1, No. 16 CFP). The CFP selection committee made it clear the Yellow Jackets are hurt by their strength of schedule. This is a chance for a quality win. Pittsburgh clings to ACC title game hopes. BetMGM Sportsbook: Georgia Tech by 2 1/2.

The undercard

— Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) at at No. 17 Texas (7-3, 4-2, No. 17 CFP). This isn't the rivalry it was back in the day, but it is intriguing. Since Bobby Petrino took over as interim coach, four of the Razorbacks' five straight losses are by 3 points or less. BetMGM Sportsbook: Texas by 9.

— No. 20 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC, No. 20 CFP) at Florida (3-7, 2-5). To pull an upset, the Gators need to put the same pressure on Joey Aguilar as they did against Mississippi's Trinidad Chambliss last week and QB DJ Lagway needs to cut down on mistakes. BetMGM Sportsbook: Tennessee by 4 1/2.

— Washington State (5-5) at No. 21 James Madison (9-1). Fans of James Madison say their team is being disrespected by the CFP committee. Dukes always are going to be hard-pressed to make the playoff as a Sun Belt Conference team, and their loss to Louisville looks worse by the week. Dukes better win and look good doing it. BetMGM Sportsbook: JMU by 13 1/2.

Outside looking in

— Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 21 CFP) at Wisconsin (3-7, 1-6). Illinois goes for a third straight win for the first time since starting 3-0. Wisconsin doesn't get much done offensively, but its defense can rise up and cause problems. BetMGM Sportsbook: Illinois by 7 1/2.

— Louisville (7-3, 4-3) at SMU (7-3, 5-1). Two teams going in opposite directions. Louisville has lost two straight and is 3-3 after a 4-0 start. Even if SMU beats the Cardinals for a third straight win, the Mustangs would need lots of help to return to the ACC title game. BetMGM Sportsbook: SMU by 2 1/2.

