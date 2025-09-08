AP Player of the Week: Sawyer Robertson throws for 400 yards again to lead Baylor's comeback vs. SMU

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 2 of the season:

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Robertson brought the Bears back from a 14-point deficit with two of his four touchdown passes coming in the last six minutes of regulation, and the Bears went on to beat SMU 48-45 in two overtimes on the road.

Baylor has turned in the top two passing performances in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He threw for 440 yards against SMU a week after passing for 419 in a loss to Auburn.

Through two games, Robertson has completed 61 of 98 passes for 859 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. The fifth-year player from Lubbock, Texas, is the third quarterback since 2000 to throw for as many yards and touchdowns without an interception in the first two games of a season.

Robertson is the first Big 12 quarterback to throw for 400 or more yards in the first two games of the season since Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes in 2016.

Runner-up

John Mateer, Oklahoma. The Washington State transfer completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and had team highs of 19 carries for 74 yards and two TDs in a 24-13 win over Michigan.

Through two games this season, he has completed 72% of his passes (51 of 71) and his 662 passing yards are the second most by an OU quarterback through the first two games of his career (Josh Heupel had 773 in the first two games in 1999).

Honorable mention

South Florida's Byrum Brown was 23 of 36 for 263 yards and he ran for a team-best 66 yards in the Bulls' 18-16 win over then-No. 13 Florida. He led the Bulls on an eight-play, 87-yard drive that set up the game-winning field goal as time expired; Army QB Cale Hellums made his first start because of an injury to starter Dewayne Coleman and rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on a program-record 41 carries in a 24-21 win at Kansas State; Texas' Arch Manning passed for 295 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 38-7 win over San Jose State; Iowa State's Kyle Konrardy kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:52 to play to give Iowa State a 16-13 victory over Iowa. It was his second straight game-winning kick in the final two minutes against Iowa, both from 54-yards.

Six stats

— Ball State LB DeJuan Echoles Jr. forced three fumbles and had two sacks and another tackle for loss in a 42-3 loss to Auburn, making him the first player in two years to post those marks in the same game, according to Sportradar.

— Nebraska's 92 punt return yards in a 68-0 win over Akron bettered its season team punt return total in each of the past four seasons.

— South Florida went six straight quarters without allowing a touchdown against a ranked opponent, the last three quarters against Boise State and the first three against Florida.

— FBS rushing leader Robert Henry Jr. of UTSA is averaging an eye-popping 10.2 yards per carry. He has broken a 75-yard touchdown run in each of the first two games and is averaging 168 yards per game.

— UNLV's Dan Mullen is the first coach to win his first three games at the school since 1976.

— New Mexico Highland's Jeffery Jones set an NCAA Division II freshman single-game rushing record with 387 yards on 24 carries in a 69-55 win over Western New Mexico.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, John Marshall, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson, Eddie Pells.

