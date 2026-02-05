Antetokounmpo, Morant head the list of names to watch heading into NBA trade deadline

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are waiting to learn whether they'll be changing addresses after a former MVP and plenty of other big-name players already have switched teams ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Antetokounmpo has been the center of attention heading into the trade deadline amid reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have started listening to offers for the two-time MVP and nine-time all-NBA selection. Antetokounmpo, who hasn't played since straining his right calf on Jan. 23, has spent his entire 13-year career with Milwaukee and led the Bucks to a title in 2021.

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam had been asked this week during Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken's introductory news conference whether he expected Antetokounmpo to get traded. Haslam also owns the Browns.

"I would say this," said Haslam, who purchased a 25% stake in the Bucks in 2023. "Giannis is, I don't know, a top-three, top-four player in the world. He brought Milwaukee, it's the first championship in 50 years, several years ago. And he's a really good person, too. He's no problem. He's a great leader. Tries hard, and I think Giannis and the Bucks, and this goes back before we were involved, have always worked closely to see what's best for Giannis and what's best for the Bucks, and we'll continue to do so."

Antetokounmpo repeatedly has said that he loves playing in Milwaukee, but he also has emphasized that he wants to continue playing for teams committed to competing for championships. The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last three seasons and are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Some of the teams linked to Antetokounmpo include the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. The Warriors already made a move Wednesday night by agreeing to send Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

The future of Morant also has been a major topic the last few weeks.

Morant has spent his entire career in Memphis, but the Grizzlies are 11th in the Western Conference standings and already dealt two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz this week as part of a roster overhaul.

Although he’s a two-time All-Star in his own right, Morant has seen his stock fall lately because of injuries and off-court issues as well as a drop in production.

Some of the notable players who already have moved ahead of the trade deadline include 2018 MVP and 11-time All-Star James Harden as well as five-time all-NBA selection Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Clippers sent Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for two-time All-Star Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick. The 26-year-old Garland is 10 years younger than Harden.

Davis is going from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards as part of an eight-player trade. The Wizards are receiving Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-round selections.

The Wizards eventually can pair Davis with four-time All-Star guard Trae Young, who came to Washington last month in a trade with Atlanta. Davis and Young are both currently injured.

Each of the conference leaders also has made a move this week.

The defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2026 first-round draft pick and three second-round selections. The Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons got Kevin Huerter from the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-team trade.

