Angels left-hander Reid Detmers has no-hitter through 6 innings at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers hasn't allowed a hit through six innings Wednesday night against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old Detmers threw a no-hitter as a rookie for the Angels last season against Tampa Bay. He was only the second Angels rookie to do so.

Detmers, who was 0-4 in his previous six starts coming into the game, had five strikeouts and two walks through six innings. Another runner reached on a throwing error by shortstop Luis Rengifo in the second inning.

There were relievers warming up in the bullpen for the Angels in both the fifth and sixth innings. Detmers had thrown 47 of 76 pitches for strikes.

The Angels led 1-0 after two-way star Shohei Othani, whose turn in the rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, hit his 42nd homer in the first inning off Jon Gray.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.