Angel Reese accepts Toronto coach Sandy Brondello's apology for inappropriate comment

ATLANTA — Angel Reese has accepted Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello's apology for an inappropriate comment about the Atlanta Dream star.

The WNBA suspended Brondello one game for being overheard calling Reese a "protected species" during the Dream's 111-92 win over the Tempo on Friday.

“First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours," Reese said before the Dream played the Chicago Sky on Sunday. “It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things. But I am grateful that the league did take action.”

Brondello's comment about Reese was picked up by the broadcast after Toronto player Nyara Sabally went down with an injury and was called for a foul following contact with Reese.

Brondello apologized on social media and Reese posted "ARE WE SURPRISED?!" after the game, tagging Brondello's account, followed by a clown face emoji.

Brondello, who is in her first season with the expansion Tempo, is Australian. The “protected species” phrase is used in Australian sports to express frustration for a lack of calls against a player. However, in the U.S., the phrase suggests that someone isn’t human and could be seen as derogatory toward Black people.

“There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone - from fans to coaches to players,” Reese said on Sunday. "And I’m just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball. The WNBA is supposed to be positive and we are going in a great light right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward.”

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