Ancelotti focused on finishing 'spectacular adventure' with Madrid before taking over Brazil job

MADRID — (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti wants to finish his “spectacular adventure” with Real Madrid on a high note before turning his attention to his new job with five-time world champion Brazil.

Speaking for the first time since Brazil announced him as its next coach, Ancelotti said Tuesday he wants to remain fully focused on Madrid in his final two weeks in charge of the Spanish powerhouse.

The 65-year-old Italian had not commented on the move until he was asked about it at a news conference ahead of Madrid’s next Spanish league match against Mallorca on Wednesday.

“I have great respect for this club, these fans and these players and I'm totally focused on finishing the last part of this spectacular adventure,” Ancelotti said. “Beginning on May 26 I will start coaching Brazil, which will be a great challenge personally, but until then I will continue training Real Madrid and I want to finish the best possible way.”

Ancelotti said he will give his all to help Madrid finish well in the Spanish league even though it only has a slim chance of defending its title. The club's last two league matches will be at Sevilla on Sunday and against Real Sociedad on May 25.

“It's very clear what I have to do during these next few weeks,” Ancelotti said. “I have to prepare for tomorrow's match, then for the (weekend's) match and then for the match against Real Sociedad. On May 26 I'll have something else to do, and then I will start thinking about that.”

Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over the coaching job after confirming he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish club has yet to announce Ancelotti's successor.

“I like Alonso a lot,” Ancelotti said when asked about the former midfielder. “I don’t have any advice for him because he already has all the tools needed to become a great coach in the future.”

Ancelotti, wearing Madrid's apparel as usual, looked relaxed as he led the team's practice session at the club's training center.

Madrid had not released any reaction or statement about its coach since Brazil's announcement, and there were no farewell or congratulatory messages for Ancelotti either.

“The club will make its announcement when it wants to make its announcement,” Ancelotti said. “I don't see any problem.”

Ancelotti had previously said he would never leave Madrid unless the club decided to make a change. On Tuesday, he said the partnership naturally came to an end.

“I never felt that Madrid didn't want me,” Ancelotti said. "These are normal things in life, I couldn't be Madrid's coach forever. There's a time when things have to come to an end, for several different reasons. Maybe the club needed a new boost, maybe the coach needed a new boost. It's normal, there's no need to make a drama about this. I'm hugely thankful for this club and we will go our separate ways. It's a spectacular time that is coming to an end."

Madrid lost its fourth straight match to Barcelona on Sunday, a 4-3 defeat after holding a two-goal lead, to see its title chances in the league virtually vanish. Madrid dropped seven points behind the Catalan club with three matches remaining. A loss or a draw against Mallorca on Wednesday would hand Barcelona the title. Barcelona visits city rival Espanyol on Thursday.

“We don't want to hand the league to our rival,” Ancelotti said. “We need to do well in these last three matches.”

Ancelotti is leaving after four mostly successful years in his second stint with Madrid, which won both the Champions League and the Spanish league last season.

Ancelotti also coached the club from 2013-2015. In total, he was in charge of Madrid in 350 matches and helped it win three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Spanish leagues, two Copa del Reys, three UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but has mostly struggled since then. Many Madrid fans blamed Ancelotti for its relatively poor season, saying he lost control over the squad and wasn’t able to get the team ready for the clasicos against Barcelona.

He said he understood if fans were upset about him negotiating with Brazil during the season, but that such dealings were normal in soccer.

He admitted “not everything went perfectly,” but felt that fans would not soon forget some “wonderful nights at the Bernabeu” during his stint.

“I don’t regret anything. I’ve had a fantastic time here and I want to have a fantastic time in these last 15 days. I gave everything I could, and the titles speak for themselves,” Ancelotti said. “Yes, I wanted to win another Spanish league and another Champions League, but I’m very happy with what has been happening.”

