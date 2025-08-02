Americans set a world record in the swim worlds in Singapore

SINGAPORE — (AP) — The United States set the world record in the 4x100 mixed relay on Saturday, clocking 3 minutes, 18.48 seconds in the swim world championships.

The old record was 3:18.83 set in 2023 by Australia.

It was only the second world mark set in these championships. It came on a night when the United States won three gold medals, by far its best performance in what had been a lackluster championships for the team.

Katie Ledecky won the 800 freestyle and Gretchen Walsh took the 50-meter butterfly. The Americans now have seven gold medals. The championships close on Sunday.

__

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.