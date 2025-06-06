All-Star Corbin Burnes set for Tommy John surgery, ending his 1st season in Arizona

CINCINNATI — (AP) — All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery, ending his season early in the first year of a $210 million, six-year contract that's the richest in team history.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday the decision was made with “a lot of people weighing in.” Lovullo said the surgery probably would be scheduled for next week with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team physician of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The announcement came three days after the Diamondbacks put Burnes on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The 30-year-old left his most recent start with Arizona leading 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning Sunday. After Burnes allowed a single by Washington's CJ Abrams with two outs, he gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 victory. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

After the game, Burnes said he felt tightness in the elbow while getting the first two hitters out in the fifth.

“We're all with Corbin right now,” Lovullo said. "This is a tough day to get this news. But we’ll find a way to rally around him, play hard for him all year long. ... It’s a long road, and it takes time for him to heal and recover. And he will. He’ll be great for the Arizona Diamondbacks, I’m convinced of it.”

Burnes signed with the Diamondbacks after earning his fourth consecutive All-Star nod in his only season with Baltimore last year. He spent his first six years with Milwaukee before an offseason trade to the Orioles in early 2024.

Burnes can opt out of his contract after the 2026 season, a move that now appears unlikely since his return figures to come after the All-Star break next year. Burnes would give up $140 million in guaranteed money if he opts out.

___

