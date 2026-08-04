Alec Burleson hits 3 homers as Cardinals outslug Yankees 13-7 after losing 6-run lead

NEW YORK — Alec Burleson hit three two-run homers, including a drive into the second deck in right field that capped a seven-run eighth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the New York Yankees for a 13-7 victory Monday night after blowing a six-run lead.

Burleson homered to the short porch in right off Cam Schlittler three batters into the game. The first baseman also sent a drive to the short porch off lefty reliever Tim Hill in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

Burleson became the first Cardinals player with a three-homer game since catcher Iván Herrera on April 2, 2025, against the Angels when he lifted a 2-2 slider from Angel Chivilli (1-1) to right field for a 13-7 advantage. Burleson launched the 418-foot drive after fouling off three straight pitches.

The left-handed hitter also became the eighth visiting player with a three-homer game at the current Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009. The previous one was Jordan Diaz for the Athletics on May 9, 2023.

Nathan Church hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for St. Louis in the eighth after George Soriano allowed a two-run drive to Yankees newcomer Luis García Jr. that gave New York a 7-6 lead in the seventh.

Jimmie Crooks added a two-run shot in the eighth for the Cardinals, who hit six homers for the first time since connecting seven times against the Dodgers on May 18, 2023.

Ryan McMahon and José Caballero opened the seventh with back-to-back homers for the Yankees off Ryne Stanek. Austin Wells hit a two-run shot and Trent Grisham had a solo homer in the fifth after New York trailed 6-0.

José Fermín had an RBI double for the Cardinals, and Church hit an RBI single.

García started at first base and went 2 for 4 after being obtained from Washington on Sunday.

Schlittler allowed four runs and four hits in three innings, his second-shortest start this season. The right-hander tied a career high with five walks and struck out six.

St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy permitted two runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Gordon Graceffo (7-1) retired New York's final six batters to earn the win.

After the game, the Yankees optioned Chivilli to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with outfielder Jasson Domínguez and shortstop Anthony Volpe. Touted shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. is expected to be called up.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers (4-7, 3.99 ERA) opposes Cardinals RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.74) on Tuesday.

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