Aces beat Storm 102-77 in playoff opener after winning final 16 regular-season games

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 29 points on Sunday night to help the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces beat the seventh-seeded Seattle Storm 102-77 in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round playoff series.

Las Vegas closed the season with 16 consecutive wins, tying the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for the second-longest regular-season win streak in WNBA history. Las Vegas can advance to the semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Tuesday in Seattle.

Jackie Young had 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Aces. Jewell Loyd scored 14 points, Dana Evans 13 and NaLyssa Smith had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Gabby Williams led the Storm with 16 points and Dominique Malonga had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Skylar Diggins also scored 12 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 11.

Loyd, who spent her first 10 seasons with Seattle and was traded to the Aces in January, scored seven points and Wilson added six an in a 17-7 opening run and Las Vegas never trailed. Chelsea Gray hit a 3-pointer that made it a 12-point lead late in the first quarter.

Erica Wheeler hit a 3-pointer about a minute into the second quarter that trimmed the Storm's deficit to 22-17 but Evans hit a 3 and then a short jumper to cap a 9-0 spurt that made it a 14-point lead with 5:56 left in the first half and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Aces shot 51% (36 of 71) from the field, hit 14 of 29 (48%) from 3-point range and had 23 assists.

