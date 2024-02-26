5 Raiders score in double figures as Wright State wins at Oakland

ROCHESTER, MI — The Wright State Raiders came out strong in the second half as they beat the Oakland Grizzlies, 96-75, Sunday afternoon in Rochester, Michigan.

Alex Huibregtse led five Raiders in double figures with 21 points. A.J. Braun added 20 while Brandon Noel had a double-double: 19 points and 16 rebounds. Tanner Holden had 15 points and eight assists while Trey Calvin scored 11.

WSU trailed the Grizzlies, 38-37, at halftime. They scored 14 of the first 16 points of the second half, including eight by Huibregtse to go up 53-41.

Oakland trailed, 61-50, at the 9:49 mark but Noel and Huibregtse hit back-to-back three-pointers to extend the advantage to 67-50. Holden and Noel added back-to-back dunks to increase the lead to 77-54.

Wright State shot 66% in the second half, 22-33.

The Raiders improved to 17-12 overall (12-6 in the Horizon League).

WSU has two home games in the regular season.

They host Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday night and Northern Kentucky Saturday night. Both games will be at 7 p.m. at the Nutter Center.

