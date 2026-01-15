49ers star Fred Warner ruled out for playoff game against Seattle, could return if team advances

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner was ruled out for the 49ers' divisional round playoff game against Seattle but could return from a serious ankle injury if the team wins this week.

Warner returned to practice this week for the first time since breaking and dislocating his right ankle in a loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 12, with coach Kyle Shanahan initially describing it as a season-ending injury.

Warner had left open the possibility earlier this week that he could play on Saturday, but the 49ers ruled out that possibility Thursday. Shanahan said he remains hopeful that the four-time All-Pro could return if the Niners beat the Seahawks and advance to the NFC title game on Jan. 25.

“I do feel confident in that,” Shanahan said. “We'll see if it works out.”

The 49ers are hoping to get receiver Ricky Pearsall back this week after he missed the past two games and nine overall with a knee injury. Pearsall practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable.

Pearsall has 36 catches for 528 yards this season and leads San Francisco with eight catches on throws at least 20 yards downfield. Quarterback Brock Purdy hasn’t completed any deep passes the past two games with Pearsall sidelined.

Shanahan said Pearsall has made improvement this week, but might not be able to handle a full workload if he does play.

“He’s still battling it, so that’s why he’s still questionable,” Shanahan said. “We would never put a guy on an exact snap count especially in a playoff game. But we also understand where he’s at and that it would probably have to be different than his just true status of when he’s 100% healthy.”

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown is out against Seattle after injuring his hamstring last week, while linebackers Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quadriceps) are questionable. Receiver Jacob Cowing, who has been on IR all season with a hamstring injury, is also questionable.

