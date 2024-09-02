The 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

The move made Monday clears up a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers while Pearsall recovers after being shot in the chest Saturday in central San Francisco. Pearsall was hospitalized overnight and released on Sunday from the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

The team hasn't given any indication on how long Pearsall will be out but he must miss at least four games while on the non-football injury list.

Pearsall was walking alone carrying shopping bags to his car shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a juvenile suspect attempted to rob him with a gun on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area, officials said.

Officers in the area responded immediately and provided emergency medical aid and arrested the suspect. Pearsall was shown on video from a witness with a large chest wound as he was helped into an ambulance.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

Pearsall was drafted in the first round in April by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick but has been slowed by injuries since joining the team.

He missed time during training camp because of hamstring and shoulder issues before returning to practice this past week with a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder heals.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

San Francisco had kept an extra receiver on the initial 53-man roster because star Brandon Aiyuk had not practiced because of a contract dispute that was finally settled on Thursday.

The Niners head into the season with Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel slated as starters and Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell and rookie Jacob Cowing as reserves.

San Francisco filled Pearsall's roster spot by signing tackle Brandon Parker, who had been released last week. The Niners needed an extra tackle behind Jaylon Moore and Colton McKivitz because All-Pro Trent Williams is holding out as he seeks a new contract.

The 49ers also signed defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad after releasing him last week. Offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez was released from the practice squad.

