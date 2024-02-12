The 49ers get tricky to score the 1st touchdown of Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers opened up their bag of tricks late to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 58.

Receiver Jauan Jennings threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey to give San Francisco a 10-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs late in the first half Sunday.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan shies away from using too many trick plays, believing in the ability of his offense to deliver without them.

But he saved this one up for one of the biggest moments of the season. With San Francisco facing a second-and-10 from the Kansas City 21, Brock Purdy threw a quick lateral to Jennings on the left side.

Jennings immediately threw it back to the other side to McCaffrey, who had a convoy of blockers and ran in for a 21-yard TD.

The score was just the sixth TD pass thrown by a non-quarterback in Super Bowl history with it happening three times in the past seven seasons.

Running back Joe Mixon threw the most recent one two years ago to Tee Higgins for Cincinnati against the Los Angeles Rams. Trey Burton had the famous “Philly Special” pass to Nick Foles at the end of the first half in Super Bowl 52 for Philadelphia against New England.

The other non-quarterbacks with a TD pass in the Super Bowl are Antwaan Randle El for Pittsburgh against Seattle in Super Bowl 40, Lawrence McCutcheon for the Rams against Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 14 and Robert Newhouse for Dallas against Denver in Super Bowl 12.

Jennings hadn't thrown a pass in three seasons in the NFL. He threw five in college at Tennessee with two touchdowns. The previous one came on Oct. 8, 2016, when he threw a 4-yarder to Joshua Dobbs against Texas A&M.

McCaffrey also tied an NFL record with his seventh straight playoff game with at least 50 yards from scrimmage and a TD. The only other players to do that are Marcus Allen, Terrell Davis, Leonard Fournette and John Riggins.

