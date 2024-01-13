2nd half run hurts Wright State in road loss to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN — The Wright State Raiders led for much of the game against the Youngstown Penguins until a big second-half run hurt them in an 81-71 loss at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown.

The Penguins trailed 63-55 with 8:42 remaining but went on an 18-0 run to take a 73-63 advantage with 3:44 remaining.

Ziggy Reid and Brandon Rush made back-to-back three-pointers to start the run and Brett Thompson’s trey finished it.

The Raiders led 34-32 at halftime and throughout much of the second half. Their largest lead was nine, 62-53, with 9:33 remaining after a layup by Alex Huibregtse.

They only scored one point for nearly six minutes. WSU fell to 9-9 overall, and 4-3 in the Horizon League.

Huibregtse scored 20 points to lead the Raiders while Trey Calvin added 16. A.J. Braun scored 12 points and Tanner Holden had a double-double, 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Wright State’s next two games will be at the Nutter Center. They host Green Bay on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 20.

