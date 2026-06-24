2036 Olympics host set to be picked in 2029 as IOC confirms timetable for contest

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC set a target of 2029 on Wednesday to pick a 2036 Olympics host in a currently stalled contest that has long been targeted by India and Qatar.

The timetable agreed at a meeting of the full International Olympic Committee membership is a reset under president, Kirsty Coventry, after 2028 Summer Games host Los Angeles and 2032 host Brisbane were chosen 11 years in advance.

It brings back a competitive vote wanted by members after L.A. and Brisbane were effectively chosen without facing a rival candidate. The 2024 Olympics host Paris was picked with the traditional seven years to prepare in 2017, when L.A. stood aside as a rival to be given the 2028 edition uncontested.

The strategic shift has been a defining move in Coventry's presidency that formally started exactly one year ago when she succeeded Thomas Bach.

At least 10 potential Summer Games bids for 2036 and beyond had been in ongoing talks with the IOC when Coventry pressed pause on the process in the first big decision of her presidency.

Detailing the new timetable, IOC member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said the contest should take shape in March next year.

The IOC's executive board will pick an official short list for "deeper evaluation of a number of interested parties with developed projects,” said Grabar-Kitarović, the former state president of Croatia.

“We talked of more than 10, so now it is becoming a bit more clear,” she told reporters later, with the IOC looking to be transparent and this year publish a list of interested parties. That could be around eight bidders.

A target of late-2028 was set to begin a “targeted dialogue” phase with bidders, when their governments will be required to give legal and financial guarantees.

The 2036 host election is set to be at the IOC Session expected in mid-2029 at a venue yet to be decided.

Qatar is expected to be a strong candidate after hosting world championships in many top-tier Olympic supports including track and field, gymnastics, swimming, soccer and cycling.

An Olympics anchored in Doha also could share some events with regional neighbors.

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