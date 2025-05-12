Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Self-Care Made Simple with Lino Cosmetics and Bibb Home

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

8 May, 2025

Self-Care Made Simple with Lino Cosmetics and Bibb Home

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Easy Ways to Pamper Your Skin


This week’s deals bring beauty and comfort together with Lino Cosmetics and Bibb Home. Start your day with Lino’s All-In-One Serum—skincare and sun protection in a single step. Then wrap yourself in everyday luxury with Bibb Home’s 6 or 12-piece Zero Twist Egyptian Cotton Towel Sets—ultra-soft, absorbent, and perfect for upgrading your daily self-care. Don’t miss these limited-time offers!


Lino Cosmetics

Deal: $45.99

Retail: $64.00

(While supplies last)

28% Off

Glow and protect in one simple step with Lino’s All-In-One Serum. This lightweight multitasker delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun protection while deeply hydrating and smoothing your skin. It helps prevent dark spots, defends against signs of aging, and leaves your complexion radiant—all without the need for multiple products. Skincare and sun care, simplified.

Shop now

Bibb Home

Deal: $46.99

Retail: $108.00

(While supplies last)

56% Off

Wrap yourself in everyday indulgence with Bibb Home’s 6- or 12-piece Zero Twist Egyptian Cotton Towel Sets. Crafted for exceptional softness and absorbency, these towels are lightweight yet plush, making them perfect for elevating your bathroom routine. Made with zero-twist cotton loops, they soak up water fast for impressive absorbency and dry quickly, so they always feel fresh and ready to use. They bring a soft, spa-like touch to your daily routine—turning every shower into a little moment of comfort.

Shop now
Past Steals and Deals:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read