Venezuelan authorities seek arrest warrant for opposition former presidential candidate González

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Venezuelan authorities on Monday sought an arrest warrant for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González, just over a month after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the disputed election that his opponents say he lost.

The prosecutor seeking the warrant in its request cites various charges against González, a former diplomat, including conspiracy, falsifying documents and usurpation of powers.

