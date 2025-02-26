US air base in Italy goes on lockdown for several hours over unspecified incident

ROME — (AP) — A U.S. air base in Italy went on lockdown Wednesday for several hours over an unspecified incident.

Online posts described Naval Air Station Sigonella as being locked down “due to an ongoing situation.” The online posts suggested whatever happened occurred at a gate for the base. It urged service members to “avoid traveling on highway SP105 between Marinai Housing Complex” and a part of the base.

The posts on NAS Sigonella’s official Facebook page didn’t elaborate on what happened

After several hours, a new post described the alert ending around 11:25 a.m. and traffic again being allowed on the base.

“We are grateful to our Navy Security Force personnel for their quick response,” the post added.

Calls to the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet, which oversees European operations, weren't answered and an email to the fleet wasn't immediately acknowledged.

NAS Sigonella is outside of Catania on the island of Sicily. It’s on a base for the Italian Air Force.

NAS Sigonella hosts U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, as well as MQ-4C Triton drones. There’s also a U.S. Space Force personnel based there who work on identifying possible missile threats in the region.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.