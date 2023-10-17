UN Security Council rejects Russia's resolution on Gaza that fails to mention Hamas

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council rejected a Russian resolution Monday night that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack that killed 1,300 Israelis was the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution — China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it — the United States, Britain, France and Japan. The other six countries abstained. For a resolution to be adopted it needs a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council.

The U.N.’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has failed to respond to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,300 people and to Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes that have killed 2,750 and its order to Gazans in the north to head south to avoid an expected ground war.

Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward, said it would be “unconscionable for this council to ignore the largest terror attack in Israel’s history.”

With the Russian resolution rejected, she said negotiations will continue on a rival Brazilian resolution. It also “firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” But it “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” that started Oct. 7.

It was unclear if the council would vote on the Brazilian resolution Monday night.

Before the vote on Russia's draft, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia urged support for the resolution, saying it responds to the “unprecedented exacerbation of the current crisis,” with the number of people killed and injured “growing every hour.” He again condemned the deaths of civilians in Israel and Gaza.

After the vote, Nebenzia said that “the council once again has found itself a hostage to the selfish intentions of the Western bloc of countries” and failed to send a collective message aimed at de-escalating “the most serious explosion of violence over the past decades.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that Hamas, whose purpose is to destroy Israel and kill Jews, unleashed terror on Israel but the Russian resolution didn't mention the militant group, which controls Gaza.

“By failing to condemn Hamas, Russia is giving cover to a terrorist group that brutalizes innocent civilians,” she said. “Hamas’ actions have led to the dire humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza.”

Thomas-Greenfield said civilians shouldn’t have to suffer for “Hamas’ atrocities” and she urged the council and the international community to help address Gaza's humanitarian crisis, condemn Hamas and reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defense.

The Russian draft resolution would have called for "an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire " and strongly condemned "all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism," with no mention of Hamas.

The Brazilian draft resolution calls for "humanitarian pauses" in addition to condemning Hamas and all violence and terrorist acts against civilians.

Apparently expecting the defeat of its resolution, Russia earlier Monday proposed two amendments to the Brazilian draft resolution to be voted on separately after the vote on the Russian resolution but before the entire Brazilian resolution would be put to a vote.

One amendment would add a call “for an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire.”

The second proposed amendment “also unequivocally condemns indiscriminate attacks against civilians as well as against civilian objects in the Gaza Strip depriving civilian population of means indispensable for their survival, in violation of international law.”

The Security Council had met behind closed doors Friday for the second time in five days on the Israel-Hamas war, but couldn’t reach a united approach. Russia proposed its draft resolution and Brazil, the current council president, circulated its rival draft over the weekend.

