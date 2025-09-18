UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution but another US veto expected

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution Thursday that would once again demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages while expressing alarm about a recent famine report and Israel's expanding offensive in Gaza City.

Diplomats at the United Nations said the United States will likely veto the effort, as they have done for similar resolutions in the past year, including the last effort in June.

The resolution, drafted by the council's 10 elected members who serve two-year terms, goes further than previous drafts to highlight what diplomats call the " deepening of suffering " of Palestinian civilians in the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

It also reiterates demands in previous resolutions, including for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups following their Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack in southern Israel that launched the war in Gaza.

In opposing similar resolutions since November, the U.S. has complained that the demands, including a ceasefire, were not directly linked to the release of hostages and would only embolden Hamas militants.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the U.N., blasted the new resolution, saying that it would “not release the hostages and will not bring security to the region.”

“Israel will continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terrorism,” he said in a statement Thursday.

All 14 other members of the council are expected to vote in favor of the resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and called on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.

The resolution also expressed "deep alarm" after a report released last month by the world's leading authority on food crises said Gaza City has become gripped by famine, and that it's likely to spread across the territory without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Israeli forces have pressed on with a new ground offensive in Gaza City. The latest Israeli operation, which started Tuesday, further escalates a conflict that has roiled the Middle East and likely pushes any ceasefire further out of reach.

The Israeli military, which says it wants to “destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure” hasn’t given a timeline for the offensive, but there were indications it could take months.

That same day, a team of independent experts commissioned by the U.N. Human Rights Council concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, issuing a report that called on the international community to end it and take steps to punish those responsible for it.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.