UK asylum reforms spark backlash within Labour Party, support from rivals

LONDON — The British government's plan to tighten its asylum system met sharp resistance Monday from inside its own party but was getting some support from political rivals in a sign of how divisive the immigration issue has become.

Before Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood even released details of the sweeping plan to make the U.K. less attractive to asylum-seekers and migrants easier to remove she was trying to quell a backlash from center-left Labour Party backbenchers who accused her of trying to court the far-right.

“It’s shameful that a Labour government is ripping up the rights and protections of people who have endured unimaginable trauma," said Nadia Whittome, a Labour member of Parliament from Nottingham who called the proposed policies “cruel” and “dystopian." “Is this how we’d want to be treated if we were fleeing for our lives? Of course, not.”

Mahmood said her plans, which she partially released over the weekend, could fix a broken asylum system and unite a divided country over a flashpoint issue that has helped fuel the rise of the anti-immigrant Reform UK Party.

“We have a problem that it is our moral duty to fix — our asylum system is broken,” Mahmood said in the House of Commons. "The breaking of that asylum system is causing huge division across our whole country.”

Mahmood said the new policy would deter migrants who don’t stay in the first safe country where they land, but instead “asylum shop” across Europe for the most attractive place to settle.

The struggle to stop the boats

Halting the flow of migrants making dangerous English Channel crossings to enter the country without authorization has vexed successive governments that have tried a variety of approaches with little success.

The previous center-right Conservative government's plan to send arrivals to Rwanda for asylum processing was challenged in court and scrapped by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when he was elected last year. Starmer has vowed to crack down on migrant smuggling gangs and launched a pilot "one in, one out" program to send some channel crossers back to France in exchange for migrants with legitimate asylum claims.

The issue of migration became more politically volatile this summer as protests that occasionally became violent were held outside hotels housing asylum seekers after a migrant was arrested — and later convicted — of sexual assault for trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

More than 39,000 migrants have arrived by boat in the U.K. this year, surpassing the almost 37,000 who arrived in 2024, according to the latest Home Office figures. However, the number is still shy of the nearly 40,000 who had arrived at this point in the year in 2022, which recorded the highest number ever.

Although arrivals on small boats have grown, they are a fraction of total immigration, with most people entering the U.K. legally, on visas. Net migration — the number of people entering the U.K. minus those who left — topped 900,000 in the year ending June 2023, largely driven by hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war in Ukraine and China's clampdown in Hong Kong. Net migration declined to 431,000 in the year through June 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics, down 49.9% from 860,000 a year earlier.

Support for asylum seekers could be withheld

The new reforms, modeled after Denmark, would revoke the U.K.’s legal duty to provide support for asylum seekers, allowing the government to withdraw housing and weekly allowances that are now guaranteed. Benefits could also be denied to people who have a right to employment but don’t work, and those who break the law or work illegally.

Refugee status would also be regularly reviewed to see if people can safely be repatriated. They will also have to wait 20 years, instead of five, to be permanently settled.

Safe ways would also be designated for migrants to claim asylum without having to risk crossing the choppy channel in overcrowded inflatable rafts.

While some political opponents said Mahmood's proposals don't go far enough, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch offered her support.

“What we are seeing from the Labour government is steps in the right direction, so we want to encourage them in that right direction," Badenoch said.

Noting the Labour Party infighting, Richard Tice, deputy leader of the hard-right Reform UK, joked that Mahmood sounded like she's "bringing an application to join Reform.”

He said he would wait and see what was proposed before committing the support of the party, which has growing support in the polls but only has five of the 650 seats in the House.

Labour denies courting far-right

The partial embrace by figures on the right is likely to create further Labour consternation as the party faces dreadful polling numbers amid buzz that Starmer could face possible leadership challenges just 18 months after a landslide election victory.

Starmer spokesperson Tom Wells repeatedly had to deny the government's asylum plan was trying to curry favor with far-right voters.

“We are an open, tolerant and generous country, but we must restore order and control," Wells said. “If we do not, we will lose public consent for giving refuge at all.”

The Home Office said the new policy was modeled on Denmark's success at reducing its asylum applications to the lowest point in 40 years and removing 95% of those who sought to settle there.

Denmark was once a haven for refugees. But as Europe and the Western world have struggled to deal with mass migration from people fleeing conflict, famine and poverty, it has imposed strict limits on newcomers that have drawn international criticism for discouraging people seeking refuge.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.