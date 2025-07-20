Tsunami warning after 2 large quakes off Russia's Pacific coast

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes — the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) and was 144 kilometers (89 miles) east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

