Trump affirms his commitment to NATO's Article 5 pledge for mutual defense

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday affirmed his support for NATO's mutual defense guarantee a day after he again rattled the 32-nation alliance by casting doubt on his commitment to the pledge.

After musing that whether he abides by Article 5 of the NATO treaty “depends on your definition,” Trump said about 24 hours later that he stood with that promise.

“That's why I'm here,” he said Wednesday as he met with Dick Schoof, the prime minister of the Netherlands. “Why would I be here?”

Meanwhile, the alliance on Wednesday enacted one of the Republican president's chief priorities: a pledge by NATO member countries to increase, sometimes significantly, how much they spend on their defense.

“I've been asking them to go up to 5% for a number of years,” Trump said earlier Wednesday as he met with Mark Rutte, the alliance's secretary-general. “I think that's going to be very big news.”

The 32 leaders endorsed a final summit statement saying: “Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defense requirements as well as defense- and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations.”

Spain had already officially announced that it cannot meet the target, and others have voiced reservations, but the investment pledge includes a review of spending in 2029 to monitor progress and reassess the security threat posed by Russia.

The boost in spending follows years of Trump's complaints that other countries weren't paying their fair share as part of an alliance created as a bulwark against threats from the former Soviet Union. Most NATO countries, with the key exception of Spain, appeared motivated to bolster their own defenses not just by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine but also, perhaps, to placate Trump.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump suggested that as president he would not necessarily heed the alliance's mutual defense guarantees outlined in Article 5 of the NATO treaty. In March of this year, he expressed uncertainty that NATO would come to the United States' defense if needed, though the alliance did just that after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

On Tuesday, he told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to The Hague for the summit that whether he is committed to Article 5 “depends on your definition.”

“There’s numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right?” Trump said. “But I’m committed to being their friends.” He signaled that he would give a more precise definition of what Article 5 means to him once he was at the summit.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, who traveled to The Hague and met with several foreign leaders at the summit, said other countries raised “understandable questions” about the U.S. commitment to the alliance, “certainly given President Trump's past statements.”

“We were very strong and reassuring everyone that we are committed to NATO, we are committed to Article 5, we are committed to maintaining troops on the Eastern flank,” said Shaheen, who represented the U.S. Senate with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

Trump also vented to reporters before leaving Washington about the actions by Israel and Iran after his announced ceasefire — although on Monday, he said the ceasefire was “very good.”

After Trump arrived in the Netherlands, news outlets, including The Associated Press, reported that a U.S. intelligence report suggested in an early assessment that Iran's nuclear program had been set back only a few months by weekend strikes and was not "completely and fully obliterated," as Trump had said.

But on Wednesday morning, Trump and other senior Cabinet officials vigorously pushed back on the assessment, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration was launching an investigation into who disclosed those findings to reporters.

“That hit ended the war," Trump said. Drawing comparisons to the atomic bombings from the U.S. during World War II, he added: "I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war.”

Trump held several one-on-one meetings with counterparts on Wednesday, including Schoof; Geert Wilders, the lawmaker known as the Dutch Donald Trump; and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The White House did not allow press coverage of the nearly hourlong sit-down with Zelenskyy.

