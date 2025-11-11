Thieves have stolen ancient Roman-era statues from the national museum in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — Thieves have stolen several ancient statues dating back to the Roman era from the national museum in the Syrian capital, leading to temporary closure of the facility, two officials from the country’s antiquities department said Tuesday.

The daring theft in the classical department of the National Museum of Damascus comes as the country is reeling from the 14-year civil war and the fall of the 54-year Assad family rule last year.

The museum in central Damascus, the country’s largest, houses invaluable antiquities dating back to Syria’s long history. After the war started, security was boosted with metal gates and surveillance cameras.

Two officials from Syria’s Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums confirmed the theft when contacted by The Associated Press. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations because the government has not yet made a statement.

One of the officials said six marble statues were stolen from the museum, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

The other official said that the theft occurred Sunday night and was discovered early Monday, when one of the doors at the classical department was found broken and several statues dating back to the Roman era were missing. The official refused to give an exact number.

