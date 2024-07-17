Syrian official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse arrested by US officials

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A former Syrian military official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Samir Ousman al-Sheikh, 72, was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport on immigration fraud charges, specifically that he denied on his U.S. visa and citizenship applications that he had ever carried out any abuse in Syria, according to a criminal complaint filed on July 9.

Al-Sheikh, who was in charge of Syria’s infamous Adra prison, "provided materially false information on his visa application by falsely stating that he had not committed, ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in extrajudicial killings, political killings, or other acts of violence,” the complaint states. Al-Sheikh has been a resident of Los Angeles since 2020.

Investigators were considering additional charges, according to court papers.

“This is the highest level Assad regime official arrested anywhere in the world, it is the highest regime official arrested in the United States for sure, if not the only one of his type," Mouaz Moustafa, executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, said Wednesday. “This is a really big deal, it’s unprecedented.”

Human rights groups and United Nations officials have accused the Syrian government of widespread abuses in its detention facilities, including torture and arbitrary detention of thousands of people, in many cases without informing their families about their fate. Many remain missing and are presumed to have died or been executed.

Other players in Syria’s civil war, now in its 14th year, have also been accused of abuse of detainees, including insurgent groups and the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which guard suspected and convicted Islamic State members imprisoned in northeastern Syria.

The war, which has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, began as peaceful protests against the government of Bashar Assad in March 2011.

