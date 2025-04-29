Swedish police say 3 people are dead after a shooting in Uppsala

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are investigating the incident as a murder.

Swedish media reported that a manhunt is underway for the perpetrator, who reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter.

Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs reminiscent of gunfire in central Uppsala, a university city located north of Stockholm, the capital.

Photos of the scene showed police outside of a barber shop called “Shalom.”

A large area was cordoned off by police as they launched an investigation.

There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.

Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years, with frequent shootings and bombings.

