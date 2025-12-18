South Sudan's peace guarantors warn against renewed violence

NAIROBI, Kenya — Three governments that were central to South Sudan's peace process urged leaders on Thursday to end renewed fighting and focus on implementing the peace agreement that ended a deadly conflict, warning against a return to violence.

In a joint statement, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway, who were the central mediators and guarantors of the peace deal, criticized President Salva Kiir for leading a government that isn't in line with the power-sharing principles agreed upon during the signing of the peace agreement in 2018.

The country’s former rebel leader, who became one of the vice presidents after the peace deal, Riek Machar, is currently detained and facing treason charges that he denies.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the U.N. Security Council last month that the crisis in South Sudan is escalating, "a breaking point" has become visible, and time is running "dangerously short" to bring the peace process back on track.

The international community on Thursday also decried the misuse of public resources, with civil servants’ salaries remaining unpaid for months.

“The leadership is continuing with destabilizing unilateral reshuffles, rather than focusing on governing the country or preparing for elections,” the statement said.

South Sudan is due to hold its first election in December 2026.

The international community further expressed concern over renewed violence in the country and urged all parties to “stop armed attacks” and resume stalled peace talks.

“All South Sudan’s friends and partners, and especially those neighboring South Sudan who have the most to lose from the prospect of renewed large-scale conflict, should be united in their messaging — that enough is enough,” the statement said.

The governments also warned against obstruction of humanitarian aid groups, which provide basic services to more than 70% of the population in the troubled East African country.

Last week, the U.S. threatened to withdraw aid to South Sudan, accusing the government of imposing exorbitant fees on humanitarian groups and obstructing their operations.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.