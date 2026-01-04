South Korean president visits China following Beijing's rising tensions with Japan over Taiwan

HONG KONG — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to begin his visit to China on Sunday as Beijing looks to deepen ties with the country after heightened tensions between China and Japan over Taiwan, a self-ruled island it claims as its sovereign territory.

Lee's four-day trip is his first visit to China since taking office in June. It comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November said that her country's military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan.

During his stay, Lee will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their second meeting in just two months.

Lee signals commitment to China's ties

Ahead of his trip, Lee gave an interview to China's state broadcaster CCTV at Seoul's Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office also known as the Blue House. Lee was quoted as saying that it was his first interview held in the presidential palace and that he hoped people would understand that his government cares about the relations between Beijing and Seoul.

In the interview, he assured that South Korea consistently respects the “One-China” policy when it comes to Taiwan, CCTV reported Friday. He said the healthy development of Beijing-Seoul relations depends on mutual respect. Lee also praised Xi as a “truly reliable neighbor."

Last week, China staged large-scale military drills around the island for two days to warn against separatist and "external interference" forces. At that time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Taiwan's ruling party of trying to seek independence through requesting U.S. support.

The U.S. planned large-scale arms sales to Taiwan angered Beijing in December, leading to China sanctioning 20 U.S. defense-related companies.

Lee said Seoul's cooperation with the U.S, its military ally, does not mean South Korea-China relations should move toward confrontation, CCTV reported. He acknowledged that past misunderstandings between his country and China had hindered bilateral relations.

“This visit to China aims to minimize or eliminate these past misunderstandings or contradictions, to elevate and develop South Korea-China relations to a new stage,” CCTV quoted him as saying.

To discuss the Korean Peninsula and strengthen economic ties

South Korea and the U.S. have urged China, North Korea’s traditional ally and economic pipeline, to use its influence on its socialist neighbor to convince it to return to talks or abandon its nuclear program.

But China has long been suspected of avoiding fully implementing U.N. sanctions on North Korea and sending clandestine aid shipments to help the North stay afloat and continue to serve as a bulwark against U.S. influence on the Korean Peninsula.

On Sunday, North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea, South Korea's military said, the latest weapons demonstration by the North ahead of its upcoming ruling party congress.

Lee’s visit is meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to restore peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean officials said.

During Monday’s summit, Lee and Xi are to hold “in-depth talks on substantive ways” to address security and economic issues facing the two countries, South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing Friday. On Tuesday, Lee is to meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress, and Premier Li Qiang, Wi said.

During Lee's trip, South Korea will also request that China play "a constructive role" in efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, Wi said. In their November talks, Lee already asked Xi to make greater efforts to persuade North Korea to return to talks.

South Korea would push for substantial achievements that could directly benefit ordinary citizens in both countries too, Wi said.

___

Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea

