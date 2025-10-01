Munich Oktoberfest fairgrounds closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion

MUNICH — (AP) — Police closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds Wednesday morning following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.

At least one person died during the explosion early Wednesday, which Munich police said was part of a domestic dispute. It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else. Another person, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, remained missing.

Specialized teams were called to the scene to defuse booby traps in the building, police said.

Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.

This year's Oktoberfest began on Sept. 20 and ends Oct. 5. The world's largest beer festival usually attracts up to 6 million visitors.

