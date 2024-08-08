Muhammad Yunus is heading to Bangladesh to take office as its interim leader Thursday

DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — Bangladesh's next leader Muhammad Yunus was heading home from an overseas trip to take office later Thursday after imploring people to stay calm and be ready to rebuild the country after an uprising that ended the 16-year, increasingly autocratic rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Before leaving Paris, where he had been attending the Olympics, Yunus appealed for calm in Bangladesh amid tensions over the country's future. Bangladesh's military chief will welcome Yunus when he lands at Dhaka's main international airport on Thursday afternoon.

Yunuswas named as interim leader following talks among military officials, civic leaders and the student activists who led the uprising against Hasina. Yunus made his first public comments in the French capital on Wednesday before boarding a plane to return home.

He will be sworn in on Thursday night by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, authorities said.

Yunus congratulated the student protesters, saying they had made “our second Victory Day possible,” and he appealed to them and other stakeholders to remain peaceful, while condemning the violence that followed Hasina’s resignation Monday.

“Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country,” Yunus said.

Bangladesh’s military chief, Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, said in a televised address on Wednesday that he expected Yunus to usher in a “beautiful democratic” process.

Yunus, who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his work developing microcredit markets, told reporters in Paris: "I'm looking forward to going back home and seeing what's happening there, and how we can organize ourselves to get out of the trouble that we are in.″

Asked when elections would be held, he put his hands up as if to indicate it was too early to say.

“I’ll go and talk to them. I’m just fresh in this whole area,” he said.

A tribunal in Dhaka earlier on Wednesday acquitted Yunus in a labor law violation case involving a telecommunication company he founded, in which he was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail. He had been released on bail in the case.

Shahabuddin, a symbolic figure temporarily acting as chief executive under the constitution, asked security officials on Wednesday to take stern action against any troublemakers.

The president had dissolved Parliament on Tuesday, clearing the path for an interim administration that is expected to schedule new elections.

Yunus has been a longtime opponent of Hasina, who had called him a “bloodsucker” allegedly for using force to extract loan repayments from rural poor, mainly women. Yunus has denied the allegations.

In a span of weeks since July 15, more than 300 people died in violence. Rising tensions in the days surrounding Hasina’s resignation created chaos, with police leaving their posts after being attacked. Dozens of officers were killed, prompting police to stop working across the country. They threatened not to return unless their safety is ensured. The looting of firearms was also reported in local media.

The chaos began in July with protests against a quota system for government jobs that critics said favored people with connections to Hasina's party. But the demonstrations soon grew into a broader challenge to Hasina's 15-year rule, which was marked by human rights abuses, corruption, allegations of rigged elections and a brutal crackdown on her opponents.

The quick move to select Yunus came when Hasina’s resignation created a power vacuum and left the future unclear for Bangladesh, which has a history of military rule, messy politics and myriad crises.

Many fear that Hasina's departure could trigger even more instability in the densely populated nation of some 170 million people, which is already dealing with high unemployment, corruption and a complex strategic relationship with India, China and the United States.

Hasina, 76, was elected to a fourth consecutive term in January, in an election boycotted by her main opponents. Thousands of opposition members were jailed before the vote, and the U.S. and U.K. denounced the result as not credible.

