Middle East latest: Israeli military orders evacuation of parts of Gaza City

The Israeli military on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of parts of Gaza City as it steps up its renewed offensive against Hamas.

Israel has vowed to increase military pressure until the militants return the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are believed to be alive. Israel has also demanded that Hamas disarm and send its leaders into exile. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining hostages without a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 50,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.

Here's the latest:

Gaza hospital director ordered held another 6 months

Lawyers representing a Gaza hospital director detained in an Israeli raid late last year say an Israeli court has extended his detention for another six months.

Israeli troops detained Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya when they raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in December. He was held without access to a lawyer for 47 days and has not been charged, according to Al Mezan, a human rights group representing him in court.

Al Mezan said the Beersheba District Court issued the order extending his detention on Tuesday. It said prosecutors submitted secret evidence alleging he is a threat to Israeli security, allegations he denies. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has raided hospitals in Gaza on several occasions during the 17-month war with Hamas, accusing the militant group of using them for military purposes. Hospital staff deny the allegations and accuse Israel of recklessly endangering civilians.

Israeli co-director of ‘No Other Land’ says film academy refused to condemn the settler attack

An Israeli co-director of an Oscar-winning film about settler violence said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences refused to publicly condemn the beating and detention of the Palestinian co-director by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Writing on X, Yuval Abraham, co-director of “No Other Land,” wrote that several members of the academy, which awards the Oscars, advocated in vain for the group to make a statement denouncing the attack on Hamdan Ballal. He said he was told that the academy would not denounce the attack because it involved other Palestinians.

“In other words, while Hamdan was clearly targeted for making No Other Land … he was also targeted for being Palestinian — like countless others every day who are disregarded. This, it seems, gave the Academy an excuse to remain silent when a filmmaker they honored, living under Israeli occupation, needed them the most,” wrote Abraham.

He noted that the European Academy had voiced solidarity with Ballal following the attack and said it was not too late for the American Academy to do the same. The military has denied that Ballal was beaten.

Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent in Gaza

Palestinians chanted against Hamas during an anti-war protest in the Gaza Strip, according to videos circulating online. It was a rare show of public anger against the militant group, which has long repressed dissent and still rules the territory 17 months into the war with Israel.

The videos, which appeared to be authentic, showed hundreds of people taking part in an anti-war protest in the heavily destroyed northern town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday. People held signs saying “Stop the war,” “We refuse to die,” and “The blood of our children is not cheap.”

Some could be heard chanting: “Hamas out!” Other videos appeared to show Hamas supporters dispersing the crowds.

Israel orders evacuation of parts of Gaza City

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of parts of Gaza City as it steps up its renewed offensive against Hamas.

The latest orders issued Wednesday apply to Zeitoun, Tel al-Hawa and other neighborhoods where Israeli forces have carried out previous operations during the 17-month war. The military said it will soon respond to rocket fire from the area and ordered residents to move south.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week when it launched a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians.

It has vowed to increase military pressure until Hamas returns the remaining 59 hostages it holds – 24 of whom are believed to be alive. Israel has also demanded that Hamas disarm and send its leaders into exile.

Hamas has said it will not release the remaining hostages without a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.