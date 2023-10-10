Lidia becomes major hurricane with 115 mph winds as it takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Lidia became a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday as it took aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow somewhat.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that winds from Lidia had grown to about 115 mph (185 kph), hours before making landfall.

Lidia was centered early Tuesday about 155 miles (260 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.

____

Follow AP's climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.