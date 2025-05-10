The Latest: Pakistan says India fired missiles at air bases inside the country and Pakistan responds

State-run Pakistan Television said Saturday that retaliatory attacks are underway after India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan. It did not give details, and it was unclear which military locations in India were being targeted.

“Multiple locations in India are being targeted in the retaliatory attacks,” the state-run media reported.

India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan but most of the missiles were intercepted, Pakistan's army spokesman said Saturday. It's the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.

Here is the latest:

India says drones sighted in 26 locations in border areas

The Indian army said in a statement late Friday that drones were sighted in 26 locations in Indian states bordering Pakistan and in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including region’s Srinagar main city.

It said the drones were tracked and engaged.

“The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” the statement said.

Analyst says Pakistan exercised ‘maximum restraint’ before retaliating

Syed Mohammad Ali, a defense analyst, says Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes after exercising maximum restraint.

He said Pakistan is using its ballistic missiles to hit those Indian military facilities from where India launched the latest attacks on Pakistan.

“The world knows that Pakistan exercised maximum restraint. We gave diplomacy a chance when friendly countries made efforts to defuse the situation, but India kept on indulging in aggression,” he said.

