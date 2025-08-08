The Latest: Israel plans to take control of Gaza City, drawing international condemnation

Israel said early Friday that it plans to take over Gaza City, drawing rejection from the Palestinians and international condemnation. The decision, agreed in a late-night meeting of its security Cabinet, marks a further escalation of Israel's 22-month war with Hamas. It also provoked worries in Israel over the fate of hostages still held by Hamas.

Another major ground operation would almost certainly exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe, in which Israel's air and ground war has pushed the territory toward famine. Hamas said people in Gaza would "remain defiant against occupation."

Here's the Latest:

UK, Spain, Turkey and Australia criticize Israel's Gaza City plan

Israel's plan to escalate military operations in Gaza drew international condemnation Friday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Israel to reconsider, saying the expanded offensive would do nothing to end the conflict or secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction,” Starmer said.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares said Israel's plan would “only lead to more destruction and suffering.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the escalation marked a new phase of Israel's “expansionist” policies in the region.

“Israel must immediately halt its war plans, accept a ceasefire in Gaza, and begin negotiations toward a two-state solution,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Australia also condemned a further occupation of Gaza. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace: a Palestinian state and the State of Israel, living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally recognized borders.

