Landslides caused by heavy rains kill 8 and bury many others in southern India

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains in southern India have killed eight people, and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The landslides hit hilly villages in Kerala state's Wayanad district on Monday after heavy rains battered the area, senior administrative official D R Meghashree said. Rescuers were working to pull out people stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered due to blocked roads and unstable terrain, she said.

India’s weather department has put Kerala on alert as the state has been lashed by incessant rains. Downpours have disrupted life for many, and authorities closed schools in some parts Monday.

India regularly has severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, but often cause extensive damage.

Scientists say monsoons are becoming more erratic because of climate change and global warming.

